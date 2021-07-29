

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices increased in June, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 2.16 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.73 percent increase in May.



Prices for intermediate goods gained 3.22 percent annually in June and capital goods rose 0.31 percent. Prices for consumer goods grew 2.69 percent.



Domestic market prices increased 1.32 percent and non-domestic market prices rose 2.71 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.36 percent in June, after a 0.56 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de