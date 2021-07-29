

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $90.92 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $56.93 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $90.68 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $1.08 billion from $0.87 billion last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $90.68 Mln. vs. $59.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.87 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

