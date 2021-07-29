NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 July 2021 were: 942.37p Capital only 949.85p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 130,000 ordinary shares on 28th July 2021, the Company has 96,162,943 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.