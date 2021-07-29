

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $83.25 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $11.46 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $158.7 million or $3.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $713.47 million from $567.03 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $158.7 Mln. vs. $91.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.35 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.87 -Revenue (Q2): $713.47 Mln vs. $567.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.90 to $13.10



