

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $124.8 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $86.6 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $200.2 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $2.01 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $200.2 Mln. vs. $164.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.35 Full year revenue guidance: $7.9 - $8.2 Bln



