Angeles Equity Partners, LLC ("Angeles"), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced Brian M. Snow has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Xanitos. Naming Mr. Snow to the Board is the latest step in Xanitos' strategic plan to become the premier specialty provider of environmental services (EVS), patient transport, and linen services to hospitals and other acute care settings nationwide.

"Brian's accomplished career investing and operating in the facilities management industry makes him a valuable resource to partner with Xanitos management and Angeles to extend the company's position as a leading specialty provider of hospital environmental services," said Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Angeles Equity Partners. "We are looking forward to working closely with Brian to unlock the full potential at Xanitos."

Mr. Snow brings to Xanitos more than 25 years of experience in integrated facilities management services, proptech, cleantech, and sustainability. Brian currently serves as the Managing General Partner of Impala Ventures. Previously, Brian was the CEO of Pristine Environments, a national facility management company, and Senior Vice President of BMS, the facility services portfolio company of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), where he played an instrumental role creating Vornado's Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") program as a member of the corporate sustainability council-which had over 40 million square feet of their buildings LEED-certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. Brian Snow was a Wharton Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania from 2007 to 2010 and earned a master's from Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business. He graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Salve Regina University.

"I look forward to partnering with Xanitos to help scale the existing footprint," said Brian Snow, Director of Xanitos. "Dave Crothall and his leadership team have built a company recognized for its high quality of service and dedication to providing the best possible patient care support services for hospitals and acute care centers. Their mission-driven culture and dedication to client satisfaction set them apart."

"Brian joining the Xanitos board is exciting," said Dave Crothall, CEO of Xanitos. "We believe his depth of experience in the sector provides Xanitos with further operational expertise and leadership that will be immensely valuable as we accelerate the growth of our business and our people."

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm's strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm's investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Xanitos

Founded in 2008 by Graeme Crothall, Xanitos provides hospital housekeeping, patient transport, and linen services to hospitals and other acute care settings nationwide. Xanitos is differentiated by its XRO System in which dirt, dust, and pathogens are removed from the hospital, creating a cleaner and safer environment. As a quality- and service-oriented company, Xanitos continues to apply the same principles of retaining and growing its team to retaining and growing its hospital partnerships. Xanitos' passion is helping to save lives and partnering with client hospitals to deliver the best possible environment of care for patients. Learn more online at www.xanitos.com.

