The PAYG solar start-up, which is a darling of impact investors, has formed a joint venture with French cotton farming giant Geocoton to establish a foothold in Burkina Faso and says it is aiming to offer its solar home systems to 2 million customers.U.K.-based pay-as-you-go solar company Bboxx has announced it will use the cotton industry as its route into a potential 2 million-customer market in Burkina Faso. The off-grid solar company, which is present in numerous African nations where customers pay for the electricity they consume from its solar home systems (SHS'), yesterday announced it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...