

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.2 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $67.8 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $118.2 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.5% to $859.8 million from $663.9 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $118.2 Mln. vs. $72.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $859.8 Mln vs. $663.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.76



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

