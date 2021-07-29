

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $443 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $82, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $463 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $6.46 billion from $5.38 billion last year.



CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $463 Mln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $6.46 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year.



