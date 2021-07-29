BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

29 July 2021

Results of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out below put to shareholders was passed on a poll.

Further to the passing of this resolution at the General Meeting, the Company will also be changing its name to BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc and its ticker to "BRSA". These changes to the Company name and ticker are expected to become effective on or around 30 July 2021 and a further announcement confirming the effective date of these changes will be released.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Resolution 1 - THAT, the Company adopts the proposed changes to its investment objective and investment policy, as set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 29 June 2021.

The proxy voting result in relation to Resolution 1 was as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 18,000,265 99.4 108,859 0.6 22.57 9,684

*Available voting rights equals 80,229,044

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolutions.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427