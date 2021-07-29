

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):



-Earnings: $9.8 million in Q2 vs. -$8.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.71 in Q2 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.4 million or $0.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.16 per share -Revenue: $270.0 million in Q2 vs. $184.33 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $285 - $298 Mln



