Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Reports Its Progress Toward Completion Of Clinical Trials for Its ITV-1 ANTI-HIV Therapeutic and Securing Use Authorization Under the European Medicines Agency

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (http://enzolytics.com/) has completed arrangements and agreements with Danhson (https://danhson.bg/en/) and Clinic Design (https://clinicdesign.eu/) to advance its anti-HIV therapeutic ITV-1 to production and clinical trials. These steps are prefatory to approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), leading to patient use authorization.

Production of the therapeutic will be accomplished at Danhson pharmaceutical company facilities, to be followed by clinical trials conducted by Clinic Design. Production of the therapeutics is expected to be completed in the next few months followed by clinical trials to be conducted immediately thereafter. The protocol of the trials will be guided by Pharmalex (https://www.pharmalex.com/), an EU regulatory consulting company.

Earlier in the year, the Company announced the formation of International Medical Partners ("IMPL"), a Bulgarian Limited Liability Company, of which the Company is 50% owner. Pursuant to that formation, the Company will fund the initial production of the ITV-1 therapeutic and the Company's partners in IMBL will fund the cost of the clinical trials and cost of EMA permitting.

IMBL will be the exclusive distributor of the ITV-1 therapeutic in the European Medicines Agency member countries (namely all 27 European Union member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) as well as the countries of Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. IMBL may distribute the ITV-1 therapeutic outside of its exclusive territory where an exclusive license does not otherwise exist.

All documentation for registration of IMPL has been filed with the Registry Office in Sofia. The initial funding of IMBL, by Enzolytics and its partners, has been provided by the partners.

The Company's two-year audit is proceeding in accordance with GAAP requirements and will be completed and filed as soon as completed. The audit is proceeding as planned without any unanswered issues.

Harry Zhabilov, CSO of Enzolytics, stated, "We are excited about the progress we have made with the assistance of our IMBL partners. Contracting with Danhson, Clinic Design and PharmaLex is integral to the success of the EMA permitting process. As this is the second time our ITV-1 therapeutic has progressed through clinical trials and the first trials were successful, we are fully confident that we will succeed in the permitting process. With the reciprocal treaty between the EMA and FDA, we believe that the EMA approval with lead to further advancement of our ITV-1 as a successful therapy."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in treating HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or OTC Markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Certain forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to establish the efficacy of ITV-1 or its other therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

