

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $62.77 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $112.91 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $156.29 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $812.11 million from $798.93 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $812.11 Mln vs. $798.93 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $765 - $775 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $4.95 Full year revenue guidance: $3.22 - $3.25 Bln



