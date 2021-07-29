Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2021 | 13:40
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hikvision announces 2021 first half-year financial results

HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has announced its financial results for the first half of 2021. During the reporting period, Hikvision generated a revenue of RMB 33.90 billion with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 39.68%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company were RMB 6.48 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 40.17%.

Hikvision 2021 first half-year financial results

Key accounting data of Hikvision 2021 first half-year financial results


2021 first half year

2020 first half year

YoY change (%)

Operating income (RMB)

33,902,098,368.10

24,271,159,243.76

39.68%

Net profits attributable to
shareholders of the listed
company (RMB)

6,481,424,653.39

4,623,972,830.87

40.17%

Hikvision's revenue in overseas markets amounted to RMB 9.47 billion, with a YoY increase of 25.53%.

In the first half-year of 2021, Hikvision further expanded its investment in R&D, to RMB 3.88 billion, which accounted for 11.44% of the revenue.

Amid continuing uncertainties in the global environment, Hikvision remains focused on technological innovation and optimizing operations to maintain solid company development and value creation for its customers.

For the full 2021 first half-year financial report, please click here.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584199/Hikvision_2021_half_year_financial_results.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.