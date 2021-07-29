Sapiens Selected for One of the Largest Digital Core Transformations in APAC by a Leading Non-Life Thailand-based Insurer

The implementation includes more than 90 products across personal and commercial lines, integrating more than 50 third-party systems and transforming underwriting, claims, channels, accounting and reinsurance processes

HOLON, Israel, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that one of Thailand's leading non-life insurers has selected Sapiens for its large-scale digital core transformation. Sapiens end-to-end solutions for non-life (general) insurance will transform the insurer's 30-year-old legacy core through the implementation of Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens Intelligence and Sapiens DigitalSuite's API layer.

Sapiens' modern, open solutions ensure that the insurer stays ahead of the curve with straight through processing and automation capabilities that will enable the reduction of operational costs and allow for better underwriting and claims decisions. Moreover, the solution will accelerate product development and enable the launch of innovative products with speed through Sapiens unique product configuration engine. The solution will also enable the insurer to increase revenues by ramping up its partner ecosystem and opening new digital channels through the API layer. Sapiens Intelligence completes the comprehensive package by enabling quicker, more accurate data-based decision making.

"We are delighted to partner on this ambitious endeavor that will enable the insurer to achieve significant competitive advantage. They will be able to meet business goals quicker, enhance their customer experience and be ready for what the future holds," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. "Our collaboration is further testament to our commitment in the region, to use local resources and meet local regulatory requirements - in Thailand and across Asia."

An end-to-end commercial and personal lines solution, IDITSuite supports all core operations and processes for personal, commercial and specialty lines of business. Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster is a comprehensive business and accounting solution designed to support the entire range of reinsurance contracts and activities for all lines of business. Sapiens Intelligence is an out-of-the-box solution with a full industry standard data management model. Sapiens DigitalSuite is a flexible, component-based platform that allows insurers to simply achieve their goals and tailor their digital solutions to their needs, no matter where they are in their digital transformation process.

