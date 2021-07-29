

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $176 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $1.56 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $180 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 - $2.87



