

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.07 billion, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.6% to $4.53 billion from $3.34 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.94 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $4.53 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.



