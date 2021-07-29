Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

1,223,417 UK Equity Shares 38,715 Global Equity Income Shares 12,877 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 140,160 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.782828 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.092117 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.749365 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.277420 UK Equity Shares, 1.395093 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.234674 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.915652 UK Equity Shares, 0.716798 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.601811 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.571636 UK Equity Shares, 0.447493 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.624293 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 2 August 2021, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 22 July 2021.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 2 August 2021 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 15 July 2021 in respect of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Managed Liquidity Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-1,176,185 UK Equity Shares +890,450 Global Equity Income Shares +110,924 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares -109,971 Managed Liquidity Shares +318,915 Deferred Shares

Based on shares in issue on the 22 July 2021 calculation date, following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

82,285,803 UK Equity Shares 24,661,255 Global Equity Income Shares 4,180,019 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,434,708 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

47,232 UK Equity Shares 929,165 Global Equity Income Shares 123,801 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 30,189 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 August 2021. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 16 August 2021.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 29 July 2021.

The remaining conversion dates for 2021 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 1 November 2021 22 October 2021

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

29 July 2021

Contact: Shilla Pindoria 020 3753 1000