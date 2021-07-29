Dr. Thomas Halsey Joins Discovery Life Sciences As Executive Vice President

GLOBAL LEADER TO SPEARHEAD GENOMICS AND BIOINFORMATICS SERVICES DIVISION, HUDSONALPHA DISCOVERY

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists, announced today that Thomas Halsey, Ph.D. has joined the company as executive vice president of genomics for Discovery's genomic sequencing and bioinformatics services division, HudsonAlpha Discovery. In this role, he will plan and manage the global expansion of the company's genomics testing capabilities in support of clinical trial research and clinical validation of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) that will accelerate the development of targeted therapies and precision medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Discovery during this exciting time in our company's growth," said Dr. Shawn Levy, chief scientific officer of Discovery. "He is an experienced leader who brings global operational expertise in genomic technologies that will be instrumental in advancing the expansion of our biomarker development capabilities and the deployment of sequencing technologies to support global clinical trials, diagnostic validation, and determination of clinical utility."

Dr. Halsey comes to Discovery following nearly a decade of service at Q2 Solutions, where he most recently served as senior director and global head of genomic laboratory operations. In that role, he led worldwide genomic laboratory operations, including facilities in Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific, as well as related project management and bioinformatic delivery services.

"This is a unique opportunity to build upon a world-class genomics organization by working with our team to expand and grow the scope of our services in key markets geographically," said Dr. Halsey. "I have long admired Discovery and am inspired by the interesting synergies that it has created. We have the largest commercial biospecimen bank in the world with samples that are critical toward moving precision medicine forward, in combination with a broad range of other leading biomarker laboratory services."

About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery

Discovery Life Sciences is the biospecimen and biomarker specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate precision medicine programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other complex conditions.

HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division, a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research.

Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit dls.com.

