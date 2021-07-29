Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") announces that it has commenced an aircore drilling program over the multiple 1-2-kilometre-long gold trends that were identified from its auger drilling program over the artisanal workings/gold targets on the Djimbala Permit in southern Mali, West Africa.

The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and lies immediately east of Hummingbird Resources' 0.7 million oz Au Komana gold mine1, 21 kilometres north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold mine and 28 kilometres north, along strike, from Endeavour's high grade 3.3 million oz Au Kalana project2 (see Figure 1 below).

A 4,800 metre, 95-hole aircore drilling program has commenced in a series of roughly 50m deep angled drill holes crossing gold trends identified on the Forela and Djilinfing areas. The trends are supported by auger, soil and rock sampling with associated artisanal workings. These trends are between 50-460m wide, clustered within a 2km-by-2km area, providing an attractive exploration opportunity.





Figure 1 - Djimbala Property Location and Nearby Mines and Deposits



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/91529_84bbe6ca1465080b_001full.jpg

As of July 27, 2021, 43 holes totalling 1,717 metres were drilled over 4 days comprising 36% of an expanded 4,800 metre aircore program. Drilling is progressing well as we work to complete the program now that the rainy season has commenced. The aircore drilling program is supervised by Mr. Tom Henricksen, PhD., VP Exploration and director for the Company and Qualified Person for the program. Samples are collected for every metre drilled and will be delivered to SGS, an international analytical company, for determining gold content. Industry standard quality control and quality assurance protocols will be followed in handling, sampling and shipping the samples. Gold standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted into the sample sets every 10 samples.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1. Hummingbird Komana gold resource; 0.7 million oz Au probable reserves category (2015) https://hummingbirdresources.co.uk/operations-projects/mali/

2. Endeavour Kalana gold resource; 3.3 million oz Au measured & indicated (2020) https://www.endeavourmining.com/our-portfolio/Kalana-Project/default.aspx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91529