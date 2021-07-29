Arc XP Introduces Virtual Channels, allowing customers to use existing video content to launch and monetize OTT experiences

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP today announced the release of its newest Video Center product, Virtual Channels, a powerful solution that allows customers to easily use their existing on-demand video content to create linear-streaming channels delivered to their desktop, mobile app, and connected TV experiences. Paired with Arc's native server-side ad insertion, certified to meet IAB Technology Lab's Open Measurement SDK for video ad formats, Virtual Channels allows Arc customers to maximize the value of their video content and generate new revenue by dynamically inserting ads in-between programs.

"With Virtual Channels, we've added a truly unique capability that leverages new technology from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and allows our video-centric customers to experiment with a connected TV strategy without the heavy technical lift or investment," said Matt Monahan, Vice President of Product for Arc XP. "This solution lowers the barriers to entry for deploying the proven engagement of always-on video content. We'll look to aggressively build on this in the coming months, incorporating individual live video streams and creating options for content personalization."

Built leveraging AWS Elemental MediaTailor , Virtual Channels is a cloud-based solution integrated with Arc's Video Player and Video SDKs to allow business users to create and edit channels that are streamed to the web along with iOS, tvOS, FireTV, and Android devices. In the coming months, using AWS Elemental, Arc will allow customers to merge VOD with live broadcasts, creating a channel that's a mix of live and pre-recorded content, as well as enhance the personalization capabilities around content in addition to ads.

Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving more than 1,500 sites in more than 25 countries that reach 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.

