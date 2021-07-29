Alpha II LLC: Alpha II Announces Zero Balance and Underpayment Review Consultation Services

RCM experts review zero-balance claims to identify underpayments and recover lost revenue.

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading provider of SaaS-based revenue cycle optimization software, today announced the release of Zero Balance Review and recovery services for healthcare providers, hospitals, and health systems. Using our sophisticated revenue intelligence platform, our experts identify underpayments, prioritize high-dollar opportunities, and engage healthcare providers in denial avoidance in an effort to increase payment accuracy and revenue.

"Now more than ever, hospitals and health systems need to engage an experienced partner to recover lost revenue," said Todd Doze, CEO of Alpha II. "As denials continue to increase due to changes in claim submission requirements, facilities must reconsider their approach to denials management. Not only does our Zero Balance Review platform recover denied and underpaid claim revenue from both institutional and professional claims, we identify the root cause of the denials, allowing providers to focus on correcting issues earlier in the revenue cycle and engaging staff in denial prevention."

At Alpha II, one of our core values is training and education. Not only will the Zero Balance Review services help recoup lost revenue, we will also use this opportunity to focus on the root causes of denials and underpayments. By reviewing remittance data, we can identify where the revenue loss is happening within the revenue cycle and work with our partners to develop a denial avoidance plan. Whether creating edits or training staff on process improvements, we can work to prevent future issues.

The overall goal of Alpha II's suite of revenue optimizing solutions is helping providers create a sustainable revenue cycle. Our Zero Balance Review services are provided via contingency-based pricing, which allows Alpha II to assume all financial risk, therefore maximizing the provider's reimbursement.

About Alpha II

For over 40 years, Alpha II's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups, hospital systems, and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

