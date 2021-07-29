American Dental Associations Member Advantage Program Endorses Stynt to Serve as an Exclusive Staffing Solution Nationwide

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Stynt, Inc., an information technology company focused on connecting dental facilities and dental professionals via advanced technologies, has been endorsed by American Dental Association Member Advantage, the nation's largest dental association, representing more than 160,000 dentist members. The ADA's mission is to help all members succeed.

This endorsement is a vote of approval for the largest and fastest-growing dental staffing marketplace in the United States.

Stynt's easy-to-use mobile applications combined with sophisticated algorithms and AI-assisted scheduling features provide instant matching between professionals seeking jobs and open positions in real time, removing a need for a staffing agency middleman. The transparent and easy-to-use platform allows professionals to set their skillset, hourly rate and availability. It then matches them with offices that fit their criteria and handles the entire logistics of that working relationship. From credentialing & compliance to managing W2 payroll and related professional liability insurances, the platform's ability to fill temporary needs quickly mean that offices can avoid canceling patients when a staff member is on vacation or has called out sick.

With 40,000 dental professionals and over 5,000 dental facilities in its network, Stynt is one of the largest employers of dental professionals in the U.S.

"This endorsement supports our vision to become the most reliable healthcare staffing technology solution for the majority of dental facilities across the country by year 2025. We strongly believe that working with ADA Member Advantage is very synergetic and enables Stynt to share its value proposition to a vast network. We will continue to innovate healthcare staffing to connect the community and continue to solve the healthcare staffing challenges across the country and beyond," said Alex Adeli, D.M.D., Chief Executive Officer and founder of Stynt.

"We have heard from ADA Members across the country that they are facing staffing challenges in their offices. We believe that Stynt's advanced technology and large network can help alleviate some of that pressure," said John Maher, Chairman of the Board of ADA Business Enterprises, Incorporated. "We were impressed with the thoroughness of the vetting process used to verify credentials for the candidates on their platform and believe this endorsement will prove a useful tool in ensuring offices are able to operate smoothly and efficiently, even when temporary or more long-term staffing challenges present themselves."

About Stynt

Stynt is an innovative, technology-driven healthcare staffing platform that enables clinicians and hiring facilities to connect and transact directly. We simplify healthcare staffing and credentialing by replacing antiquated methods with an elegant and efficient process. In 2020, Stynt was named to the Inc. 500 list with a rank of 357, securing its spot as one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing private companies, and a rank of 24 in the healthcare industry. Stynt currently has over 40,000 dental professionals and over 5,000 dental facilities in its network.

About American Dental Association

Founded in 1859, the not-for-profit American Dental Association is the nation's largest dental association, representing more than 160,000 dentist members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The ADA is committed to its members and to the improvement of oral health for the public. The ADA's vision is to be the recognized leader on oral health with its mission to help all members succeed. The ADA is a member-run organization managed by an elected Board of Trustees, a 473-member House of Delegates that works to advance the dental profession on the national, state and local level.

ADA Business Enterprises, Inc. operates ADA Member Advantage and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the ADA.

