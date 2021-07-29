Stonepine Capital Management, LLC: DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

BEND, Ore., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM8.3

IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013

DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE

1. KEYINFORMATION





Nameofpersondealing (Note 1) Stonepine Capital, L.P. Companydealtin Strongbridge Biopharma plc Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares Dateofdealing Purchase - 28/07/2021



2.INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS





(a)Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin (Note 3)





Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1)Relevantsecurities 4,762,696 7.027 % 0 (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) 0 0 (3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell 0 0 Total 4,762,696 7.027 % 0

(b)Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin (Note 3)





Classofrelevantsecurity: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1)Relevantsecurities N/A N/A (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) N/A N/A (3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell N/A N/A Total N/A N/A

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)



(a)Purchasesandsales



Purchase/sale Numberofrelevantsecurities Priceperunit (Note 5) Purchase

31,883 $

2.5767



(b)Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)



Productname,

e.g.CFD Natureoftransaction

(Note 6) Numberofrelevantsecurities

(Note 7) Priceperunit

(Note 5)

(c)Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities



(i)Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying





Productname,

e.g.calloption Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc. Numberofsecurities towhich

theoptionrelates (Note 7) Exercise price Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc. Expiry date Optionmoney paid/received

perunit (Note 5)

(ii)Exercising





Productname,

e.g.calloption Numberofsecurities Exercisepriceper unit (Note 5)

(d)Otherdealings(includingtransactionsinrespectofnewsecurities)(Note4)





Natureoftransaction

(Note 8) Details Priceperunit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

2.OTHERINFORMATION



Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives

Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated. None

IsaSupplementalForm8attached? (Note 9)NO

