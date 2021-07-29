

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market recovered after a weak start on Thursday, and despite struggling for support at higher levels, managed to end the session marginally up thanks to selective buying at a few counters.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 13.51 points or 0.11% at 12,086.74. The index, which edged down to 12,024.37 in early trades, touched a high of 12,115.56 later on in the session.



UBS Group and Partners Group shares gained 1.73% and 1.66%, respectively. Sika, Lonza Group, Richemont, Swiss Re, Geberit, SGS, Holcim and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 0.5 to 1.2%.



Credit Suisse pared some early losses, but still closed nearly 2% down. The lender reported a sharp 78% drop in second-quarter net profit due to a $653 million Archegos-related loss.



Novartis, Swisscom and Givaudan shed 0.4 to 0.6%.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, AMS climbed 3.2% and Julius Baer gained about 2.5%. Georg Fischer ended nearly 2% up. SIG Combibloc, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps and VAT Group ended higher by 1.3 to 1.6%.



Clariant, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Prime Site, Adecco and Logitech ended with sharp to moderate losses.



