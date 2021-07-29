Saveene.com Inc: Sports-Quest (SPQS) Subject of Social Media Disinformation

Company confirms no stock reverse split

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / The management of SportsQuest, Inc. (SPQS), www.sports-quest.co a publicly-traded holding company, is of the opinion that this is a material event that warrants a news release to its followers. On or about July 29, 2021, the Company issued an 8k material event changes. A copy of that filing can be found on the following web page link which is self-explanatory.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=15115889&guid=drKkknIzQolgR3h

The Company objective was to maintain transparency with its followers by establishing these digital platforms. One of the most FAQ asked by the shareholders is: if the Company intends to conduct a reverse split, of its common stock any time soon? The management answered these questions that there is no reverse split of any kind of its security being contemplated in the near and or foreseeable future. This was announced and repeated several times via both Twitter and on its corporate web page. See (Corporate Updates) Section https://sports-quest.co/corporate-structure-updates/

The 8k amongst other things, discussed all recent events in addition to this certain debt settlements, company being current now with the State of Delaware, new incoming management, control block and management change plus its new web site www.sports-quest.co & Twitter account SportsQuest (@SpqsOtc): https://twitter.com/SpqsOtc's=08 . Additionally, until the Company receives its OTC access (to post and report its activities on OTC) the Company's included in its filings as an addendum all of its missing financial statements of the past few years. These statements contain certain standard disclaimers that are typically used in 10k and Q's.

Immediately upon the release of the 8k an orchestrated and coordinated campaign was commenced by various social media posters (SMP) who amongst other things made unsubstantiated claims that the SPQS twitter account and or the new SPQS web site was "fake". Moreover, SMPs made claims that SPQS management intends to conduct a stock reverse split. SMP did this by highlighting and intertwining the disclaimers posted in the addendum financial statements as an "actual event". These are disclaimers of the financial statements that are unaudited and noting more. These claims made by SMP are simply not true. Again, as this is worth repeating there is NO REVERSE SPLIT BEING CONTEMPLATED WHATSOEVER BY SPQS.

SPQS management reminds its followers not to be a victim and to contact the Company directly for any clarification and or its licensed broker representative, instead of relying on social media pseudos' with obvious hidden agendas.

In other Company news and events, the Company agents are is discussions or discovery stage with a couple of minor league teams for acquisition in both N America and Europe. The Company will continue to update its followers via 8k of any material events until access to OTC Markets is established.

More news will follow on a timely manner.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'will,' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions, regulatory and legal changes, technology, industry risk, valuation risk, non-diversification risk, interest rate risk, tax risk, and other risks discussed in the company's filings. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the company's objectives will be attained.

Contact:

SportsQuest, Inc.

corporate@sports-quest.co

1 888 833 7471

