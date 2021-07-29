

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $127.37 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $53.68 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $445.83 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.09 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $445.83 Mln. vs. $429.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.25 Full year revenue guidance: $4.325 - $4.425 Bln



