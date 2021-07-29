

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $26.26 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $179.25 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Welltower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330.25 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $1.14 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $330.25 Mln. vs. $360.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 to $0.49



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

