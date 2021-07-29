

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $15.98 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $26.84 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $15.98 Mln. vs. $26.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06



