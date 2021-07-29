WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.
The company's earnings totaled $64.85 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $84.46 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Essex Property Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204.94 million or $3.04 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $204.94 Mln. vs. $213.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.04 vs. $3.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.42 - $5.66
