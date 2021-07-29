

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $30.18 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $16.48 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $112.38 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $276.52 million from $250.68 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $112.38 Mln. vs. $91.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $276.52 Mln vs. $250.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 - $0.28 Full year EPS guidance: $1.09 - $1.29



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de