

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $201.8 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $161.8 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $253.2 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $1.90 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $253.2 Mln. vs. $199.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de