

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):



-Earnings: -$609 million in Q2 vs. -$880 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.90 in Q2 vs. -$1.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $129 million or $0.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $1.05 billion in Q2 vs. $0.41 billion in the same period last year.



