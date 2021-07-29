

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for World Fuel Services (INT):



-Earnings: $17.6M in Q2 vs. -$10.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.28 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $25.0 million or $0.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $7.09 billion in Q2 vs. $3.16 billion in the same period last year.



