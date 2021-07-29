

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW):



-Earnings: $489.5 million in Q2 vs. -$121.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.78 in Q2 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $400.2 million or $0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share -Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q2 vs. $0.92 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.29 to $1.37 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.2 to $5.4 Bln



