

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $82.4 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $36.9 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $629.1 million from $642.4 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $82.4 Mln. vs. $36.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $629.1 Mln vs. $642.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00-$4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.87-$3.1 Bln



