

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD):



-Earnings: $1.52 billion in Q2 vs. -$3.34 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.21 in Q2 vs. -$2.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.35 billion or $1.87 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.73 per share -Revenue: $6.22 billion in Q2 vs. $5.14 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.25 Full year revenue guidance: $24.4 - $25.0 Bln



