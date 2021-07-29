

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $337.8 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $129.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358.6 million or $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.4% to $1.12 billion from $0.74 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $358.6 Mln. vs. $210.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.15 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $0.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.270 - $1.330 Bln



