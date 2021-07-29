

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $337.8 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $129.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.0% to $1.12 billion from $736.8 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $337.8 Mln. vs. $129.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $736.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.27-$1.33 Bln



