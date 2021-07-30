

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Thursday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021.



The company now expects full year sales of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion, up from previous guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion. The company also raised its full year adjusted earnings guidance to the high end of the previous $2.07 to $2.27 per share range.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $2.21 per share on revenues of $5.17 billion for the year.



For the third quarter, the company projects sales to be between $1.29 billion and $1.37 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.50 to $0.56 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $0.55 per share and revenues of $1.30 billion.



'We are pleased with our performance in the first half of 2021. To serve the many patients suffering from structural heart disease, we never stopped investing in our people, our innovative technologies, and our new growth capacity,' said CEO Michael Mussallem. 'As patients and clinicians increasingly recognize the significant benefits of our less-invasive therapies, supported by the growing body of compelling evidence, we remain optimistic about the long-term growth opportunity.'



