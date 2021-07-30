

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That beat expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in May (originally -0.4 percent).



On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 0.1 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 8.3 percent gain in the previous month (originally 8.2 percent).



