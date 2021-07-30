DeFinity adds deep-learning AI models to detect digital asset market anomalies

LONDON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity, a DeFi marketplace for fiat foreign exchange, tokenised currencies, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), partners with Axyon AI to enable the first ever use of Deep Learning-powered AI to detect market anomalies in the digital asset space.

Axyon AI is a leading European FinTech company with expertise in Deep Learning/AI for asset management and trading firms. Axyon AI has successful products in several financial use-cases, from security selection and asset allocation to anomaly detection in option pricing.

Manu Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer of DeFinity, says: "Artificial Intelligence is the apex technology of the information age and we are incredibly fortunate to have partnered with Axyon AI, a true innovator in the field. This partnership will allow DeFinity token holders to gain exclusive access to AI powered risk management insights ordinarily reserved for top tier institutional investors."

AI-powered market anomaly detection is a cutting-edge technology that generates automated alerts on irregular patterns in asset prices, which may be the result of undisclosed new information, ripple effects from correlated assets, or structural breaks in an asset's behaviour versus the broader market. The AI technology can promptly discover these hidden market data aberrations, which would be otherwise undetectable, and provide an early warning on potential volatility events.

DeFinity is a layer-2 protocol and decentralised exchange solution that utilises existing blockchain frameworks, including WeOwn, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, and Cardano. With a focus on interoperability, the ambition is to create a more inclusive decentralised ecosystem that helps to bridge traditional assets with digital assets.

Daniele Grassi, Chief Executive Officer of Axyon AI, says "Digital assets will inevitably reconfigure the financial sector, and DeFinity is at the forefront of this evolution. We believe that our AI-powered solutions, which are already used by leading players in the traditional asset management sector, will provide DeFinity's community with valuable help in identifying market anomalies and related risks in the digital assets space."

About DeFinity

DeFinity (https://definity.network) is a financial technology firm powered and owned by DMALINK (dmalink.com) and WeOwn (weown.com), specialising in traditional and digital FX, which is designing a decentralised exchange, using smart contracts, with a focus on real-time clearing and settlement. Harnessing the power of decentralisation within a strong regulatory framework, the firm is specifically geared towards the future support of central bank digital currencies and decentralised financial services for FX.

About Axyon AI

Axyon AI is a leading player in deep learning, the newest area of machine learning artificial intelligence, for time series forecasting. Axyon AI partners with asset managers and hedge funds to deliver consistently high-performing end-to-end AI powered quantitative insights and investment strategies.

