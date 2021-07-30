

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) were losing around 8 percent in Australian trading after the company reported weak commodity revenues in its Integrated gas segment and stable volume for the quarter ended June 30. Separately, Origin said it expects to recognise non-cash charges of A$2.25 billion for fiscal 2021.



The company's share of Australia Pacific LNG related commodity revenue for the quarter was A$507.6 million, down 17 percent from A$610.2 million last year.



June quarter commodity revenue increased 19 percent sequentially driven by higher realised oil prices and higher domestic volumes.



For fiscal 2021, Origin Energy expects to recognise non-cash post-tax charges of $2.25 billion in its FY2021 Statutory Income Statement to be released with its full year results on 19 August 2021. This mainly reflects impairment charges of A$1.58 billion post-tax expected for Energy Markets goodwill and generation assets.



The previously issued fiscal 2021 guidance remains unchanged.



Origin has also issued guidance for FY2022. Origin expects Underlying EBITDA for Energy Markets to be lower at A$450-A$600 million.



In FY2023, Origin expects a recovery in Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA of an estimated A$150 to A$250 million to A$600-A$850 million.



In Australia, Origin Energy shares were trading at A$4.11, down 7.96 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORIGIN ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de