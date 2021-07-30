Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

CA0636711016 BZZ BK MONTREAL

BANK OF MONTREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de