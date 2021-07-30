Anzeige
Aperam announces a share buyback program
WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 
30.07.2021
Aperam announces a share buyback program

DJ Aperam announces a share buyback program 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback 
Aperam announces a share buyback program 
30-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Luxembourg, 30 July 2021 07:00 CET) - Aperam announces today a share buyback program under the authorization given by 
the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 7 May 2019 (the "Program"). 
Aperam will appoint an investment services provider to execute the repurchases of shares in the open market during open 
and closed periods. 
Aperam intends to repurchase per day a variable number of shares at market price, for an aggregate maximum amount of 
one hundred (100) million euros and a maximum of 2.45 million (two million four hundred and fifty thousand) shares, 
over a period from 2 August 2021 up and until 31 December 2021. The price per share, of the shares to be bought under 
the Program, shall not exceed 110% of the average of the final listing prices of the 30 trading days preceding the 
three trading days prior to each date of repurchase, in accordance to the resolution of the annual general meeting of 
shareholders held on 7 May 2019. 
Simultaneously, the Mittal family has declared its intention to enter into a share repurchase agreement with Aperam, to 
sell each trading day on which Aperam has purchased shares under the Program, an equivalent number of shares, at the 
proportion of the Mittal family's stake of 40.96% of issued and outstanding shares of Aperam, at the same price as the 
shares repurchased on the open market. The effect of the share repurchase agreement is to maintain Mittal family's 
voting rights in Aperam's issued share capital (net of Treasury Shares) at the current level, pursuant to the Program. 
The shares acquired under this buyback program are intended: 
 - to be cancelled to reduce the share capital of Aperam, and 
 - to meet Aperam's obligations arising from employee share programs. 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1222874 30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222874&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
