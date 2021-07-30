- (PLX AI) - Brunel Q2 revenue EUR 214.1 million vs. estimate EUR 211 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 22.2% vs. estimate 21%
|Brunel International NV: Brunel reports continued margin expansion and profit acceleration in Q2 2021
|Amsterdam, 30 July 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise today announced its second quarter (Q2) 2021 results.
Key points...
|Brunel Q2 EBIT EUR 7.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 5.5 Million
|Brunel International NV: Brunel completes share buyback program 2021
|Amsterdam, 24 June 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), announces the completion of its share buyback program as announced on 1 June 2021, in order to meet obligations under its performance...
|Brunel International NV: Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021
|Amsterdam, 21 June 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details for the period 14 June 2021 through 18 June 2021 related to its share buyback program announced on...
|Brunel International NV: Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021
|Amsterdam, 14 June 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details for the period 7 June 2021 through 11 June 2021 related to its share buyback program announced on...
