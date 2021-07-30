- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 295.9 million vs. estimate EUR 302 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.2 million vs. estimate EUR 15 million
- • Company says the escalating global raw materials crisis impeded significantly our customers and our order conversions
- • Says like the whole automotive industry, we suffered under the ongoing global sub materials crisis in Q2 2021. That concerns foremost semiconductors, but increasingly also resin, metals and transportation capacities. This directly impacted our adj. EBIT by around MEUR 20.0 just in Q2 2021
