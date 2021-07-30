- (PLX AI) - YIT appointed Tuomas Mäkipeska Chief Financial Officer.
|08:10
|YIT Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 30 Million vs. Estimate EUR 28 Million
|(PLX AI) - YIT Q2 revenue EUR 733 million vs. estimate EUR 689 million.• Q2 EBIT EUR 25 million• Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 4.1%
|08:07
|YIT OYJ: Change in the YIT Management Team
|08:06
|YIT OYJ: YIT's Half-year report January-June 2021
|07:52
|YIT Named Mäkipeska New CFO
|20.07.
|YIT OYJ: YIT started several residential apartment building projects in April-June in Finland and the CEE countries
