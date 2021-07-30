

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to 390 million euros or 0.35 euros per share from 270 million euros or 0.27 euros per share in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share rose 84% to 0.56 euros from 0.31 euros in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 5.00 billion euros from 3.31 billion euros in the previous year. Revenue rose 38.9 percent on a comparable basis from the prior-year quarter, which was notably challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company again raised its outlook for fiscal year 2021.



The company now expects comparable revenue growth between 17% and 19% from fiscal year 2020, compared to the prior outlook of 14% to 17% growth.



The company now expects adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 1.95 euros and 2.05 euros compared to the previous estimation of 1.90 euros to 2.05 euros.



