

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, underpinned by household spending and investment, flash data from the statistical office Insee revealed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rebounded 0.9 percent in the second quarter, after being flat in the first quarter. Economists had forecast a quarterly growth of 0.8 percent.



In the second quarter, GDP was 3.3 percent below the level of the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to 4.2 percent in the two previous quarters, the statistical office said.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that gross fixed capital formation growth accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.4 percent. Household consumption expenditure gained 0.9 percent after rising 0.2 percent a quarter ago.



Imports climbed 1.9 percent sequentially and exports advanced 1.5 percent. As a result, foreign trade made a slightly negative contribution to GDP growth by -0.1 points, after -0.5 points in the previous quarter.



Lastly, the contribution of inventory changes to the growth of the GDP was slightly positive this quarter, at 0.2 points.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending grew 0.3 percent in June after a sharp growth of 10.6 percent in May. This was also weaker than the economists' forecast of 1.4 percent.



The increase in purchases of manufactured goods by 2.7 percent was offset by 1.6 percent declines in both food consumption and energy expenditure.



